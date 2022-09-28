Rapper Coolio Dead At Age 59

The music industry is mourning the death of rapper Coolio, who died at the age of 59.

His manager Jarez Posey confirmed his passing via phone call to NBC News on Wednesday.

Posey said Coolio was staying with a friend in Los Angeles at the time of his passing and that he is on his way to the area now.

“As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend’s house and was in his bathroom and had a heart attack,” Posey told NBC News. The official cause of the rapper’s death has not been confirmed by officials.

Coolio’s Life In Photos View Gallery

His passing comes four days after he shared a video from his latest performance in Texas on Instagram.

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was a successful rapper in the 90’s releasing the hit song “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the soundtrack of Michelle Pfeiffer’s film “Dangerous Minds.”

He had several other hits including “Fantastic Voyage,” “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin New)” and “It’s All the Way Live (Now).”