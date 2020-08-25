Cooper Hefner and ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Scarlett Byrne Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations to Cooper Hefner and wife Scarlett Byrne!

The 29-year-old “Harry Potter” actress and son of Hugh Hefner welcomed a baby girl on Monday, August 24th at 5:23 pm.

Cooper shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of the new family of three beaming with excitement.

“At 5:23pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world. We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy,” Cooper wrote.

Betsy was named after the new dad’s grandmother, Betsy Aldridge-Conrad who passed away in July 2020, Cooper told E! news.

“My grandmother meant the world to both Scarlett and I,” he told the publication.

The couple were engaged in 2015 and have been together for more than six years.

Cooper left his late father Hugh Hefner’s Playboy empire 2019 to start his own media company but his plans on hold to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. The 28-year-old plans to run for California Senate in its 30th district.

