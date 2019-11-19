Could Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Win A Grammy Next?

She’s not even a decade old but Blue Ivy Carter is already raking in the wins! The 7-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z took home the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at The BET Soul Train Awards for her work on the song “Brown Skin Girl.”

The song was featured on the soundtrack of this year’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album. Blue’s vocals are featured at both the beginning and end of the song.

Blue shares the win with her musical duo-parents, as well as several other artists who worked on the song, meaning the award is a win for the whole family!

WATCH: Blue Ivy Carter Is The Breakout Star Of Beyonce’s ‘Spirit’ Music Video

Some are wondering if this win could foreshadow Blue’s first-ever Grammy nomination. The nominees for the awards will be announced on Wednesday and the “Brown Skin Girl” could earn Blue her first nomination, putting her on track to catch up with mom Beyoncé with 23 Grammys and dad Jay-Z’s 22 Grammy wins.

It’s already been a big year for the 7-year-old—not only did the song win a BET award, but it marked Blue’s first foray onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it debuted as No. 76! Blue also appeared alongside Beyoncé in the “Spirit” music video from “The Lion King” soundtrack, and was also on her mother’s 2019 Netflix special “Homecoming.”

While the musical powerhouse family wasn’t in attendance to accept Sunday’s award, we’re sure Bey and J are proud of you, Blue!