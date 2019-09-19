Country Singer Josh Turner’s Tour Bus Falls 80-Feet Off Cliff, Killing One And Injuring Seven

Country Singer Josh Turner’s tour bus carrying his crew was involved in a fatal car accident off a California Highway killing one person and injuring seven, according to authorities.

Josh Turner and his band were on a different bus and the singer was not injured, California Fire wrote in a tweet.

In photos shares from the scene, the navy-blue tour bus can be seen flipped upside down in what appears to be a ravine. Local reports say that after veering off the road, the bus drove for 20 yards through vegetation before being launched off an 80-foot cliff.

The bus was headed to Washington for a Thursday concert when the incident happened. They were driving eastbound on Highway 45 in San Luis Obispo Country following his show in Paso Robles.

Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as a cause of the crash, according to California Highway Patrol’s statement to KSBY.  An investigation is ongoing and authorities are looking into medical issues which could have been a factor for the driver.

