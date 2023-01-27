Jay Leno Breaks Collar Bone, Two Ribs & Cracks Both Kneecaps In Motorcycle Accident Less Than 2 Months After Burn Incident

Jay Leno has been injured once again.

The former late-night host has broken his collar bone, two ribs and cracked both of his kneecaps in a motorcycle accident, he revealed in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The latest incident comes less than two months after the 72-year-old suffered burns to his face and neck when a steam engine exploded in his face while working on a vintage car.

When asked about how he was doing following his accident, Jay revealed that earlier this month he had another incident.

“That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

But he insisted, “But I’m OK!” Leno said. “I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Jay told the publication that he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle and noticed the smell of leaking gas.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.

He added, “The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”



Jay didn’t publicly reveal this accident until now due to the amount of media coverage he received from his November hospitalization and recovery.

“You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” Leno said. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down (laughs).”

On Nov. 12th, Jay was working on his car when a gasoline fire erupted, which resulted in him getting burns on his face, hands, and wrists. The former “Tonight Show” host suffered serious burns when one of the cars in his garage erupted into flames without warning.

The comedian confirmed the incident in a statement with Access Hollywood sharing, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The comedian was released from the Grossman Burn Center after a 10-day stay at the facility, according to a statement released by the hospital.

Just weeks after his burn accident, he performed at The Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California for a sold-out crowd and poked fun at himself while arriving at his show.

“I never thought of myself as a roast comic,” he joked to Access. Jay addressed the incident right off the bat and received a standing ovation at the end of his set.

