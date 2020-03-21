Country Singer Kenny Rogers Dead At 81

Country singer Kenny Rogers has passed away at 81 years of age due to natural causes.

His family announced the sad news with a statement that read, “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”

Rogers was known for his distinctive voice with a music career that spanned six decades. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

With 24 number-one hits, six CMA’s and three Grammys, he was a country music legend. Rogers sold more than 100 million records during his legendary career. “Through the Years,” “Lucille,” “Lady,” and “Islands In The Stream” are just some of his well-known hits.

“Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike,” the statement continued.

Due to the worldwide pandemic of COVID-19 the family is taking precautions over having a public celebration of his life, “The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Rogers announced his retirement from country music in 2015 with a statement on his website, “I’ve been so lucky to have enjoyed such a long career and to have such amazing support from my fans and all who have helped me along the way, but there comes a time when I need to focus on spending time with my family.”

“My life is about my wife and my 11-year-old twin boys right now. There are a lot of things I want to do together with them to create some special memories. I don’t have a bucket list of my own … I have a bucket list of things I want to do with them,” the statement continued.