Couple Details Waiting For Marriage License With Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got emotional while tying the knot!

Kenosha Portis, an employee at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, where Ben and Jen got hitched over the weekend, spilled details about the newlyweds’ intimate nuptials with “Good Morning America.”

“It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in,” she said. “I started shaking a little bit. Like, ‘This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'”

The Vegas native wasn’t the only one that saw Bennifer on their big night. Airika and Demetrius Visaya, a couple from Victorville Calif., told KABC that they saw the two right before they exchanged their own vows in Sin City.

“Airika turned around and looked at the door and she was like ‘Oh my God. That’s Ben Affleck and J. Lo,'” Demetrius recalled.

“He didn’t believe me. I knew instantly when I saw J. Lo. Like that’s J. Lo!” Airika shared.

Jennifer later announced her marriage to Ben in her On the J. Lo newsletter, describing their wedding as everything she wanted and gave a shout out to the young couple from Victorville.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Intimate Peeks At Ben Affleck Wedding: ‘Exactly What We Wanted’



“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville,” Jennifer wrote.

Adding, “All of us wanting the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

Bennifer met and fell in love two decades ago while shooting their movie “Gigli” but called off their first wedding in 2003, just days before they were set to walk down the aisle.

They rekindled their romance last spring and went Instagram official that summer in a kissing photo Jennifer posted in honor of her 52nd birthday.

This marks Jennifer’s fourth marriage and Ben’s second. The “Hustlers” star was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and fellow music icon Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins. She later broke off an engagement with Alex Rodriguez prior to reconnecting with Ben. The “Argo” director and ex-wife Jennifer Garner separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage; they share three children.