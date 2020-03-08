Courteney Cox And Daughter Coco Perform A Demi Lovato Song Together In Sweet Video

Courteney Cox got to squeeze in some much-needed quality time with daughter Coco this week!

The actress shared a sweet video in which she played piano while 15-year-old Coco sang the powerful song “Anyone” by Demi Lovato. Courteney captioned the video, “When you have a teenager you barely get to see them. So much negotiating. Coco traded me one song if I let her go to a party. I took it.”

Coco shows off some serious vocal abilities in the clip, hitting the high notes with ease. At one point, as she reads the lyrics off her phone and realizes there is a curse word coming up, she exclaims, “Sorry, I’m cursing!” before continuing.

Courteney’s famous friends took to the comments section to gush over Coco’s talent. Jennifer Aniston wrote, “You are EVERYTHING 🔥❤️❤️❤️,” while Gwyneth Paltrow commented, “This is major.”

This isn’t the first time Courteney has shown off her piano skills on the ‘gram. Last month, she covered Brandi Carlile’s song “The Joke,” and was accompanied by Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody.

We’ll be seeing more of Courteney soon—HBO MAX recently confirmed that a “Friends” reunion featuring all six of the original main cast members is in the works.

— by Katcy Stephan