Courteney Cox And Jennifer Aniston Look Identical In Birthday Instagram Post

Happy birthday to Jennifer Aniston! The star turned 51 on Tuesday, and lots of her famous friends took to Instagram to send Jen love.

But one post in particular had people seeing double—that of her former “Friends” costar, Courteney Cox!

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Courteney captioned the photo in part. In it, the two friends sported matching black outfits, gold wire-rimmed glasses, and even an identical haircut with Courteney rocking a wig! They’ve never looked more alike. “Happy birthday my dear @jenniferaniston! I love you” Courteney concluded.

Friends and fans alike loved the cheeky post. “This is better than it should be. Good job,” wrote comedian David Spade. And Mindy Kaling thought it was “hella cute.”

Jennifer herself loved the photo, and responded with a bunch of hearts and laughing emojis.

Of course, Courteney wasn’t the only member of the “Friends” cast to wish Jen a happy birthday. Lisa Kudrow shared a throwback photo of her former costar along with a sweet caption.

“Always beautiful and keeps getting more beautiful. Happy birthday @jenniferaniston I love you,” Lisa wrote. “Also, I JUST don’t know how to post a picture right.”

Matthew Perry shared his fourth-ever Instagram photo for the occasion with another sweet throwback alongside the simple caption, “Happy birthday, Jenny!!!”

Jennifer’s costar in both “Friends” and “The Morning Show” Reese Witherspoon similarly shared a sweet message on her friend’s special day.

“Happy Birthday Jen!,” Reese wrote. “I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!!”

We hope Jen had a great day celebrating with all of her wonderful friends.