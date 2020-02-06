Matthew Perry Becomes The Final Core ‘Friends’ Cast Member To Join Instagram

Could we BE any more excited about this news?? Matthew Perry has finally joined the rest of his “Friends” costars with an official Instagram account!

While Matthew has yet to post his first photo, the 50-year-old actor did post a cheeky bio: “What is this, my Instagram account?”

Despite not having any content on his page, the star has already gained over 80,000 followers. Matthew is currently only following 20 accounts, including The New Yorker, the LA Kings, and of course all of his former “Friends” cast members.

One cast member in particular notice—Lisa Kudrow! The actress expressed her joy that Matthew joined the ‘gram with a cute throwback photo of the two alongside a caption with a perfect “Friends” reference.

“Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES,” Lisa hilariously wrote, referencing a line her character Phoebe said about Matthew’s character Chandler. “Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

Matthew isn’t the only one of the “Friends” who recently made their Instagram debut. Jennifer Aniston posted her debut photo on the app just last October, which just so happened to be a reunion shot of her “Friends” castmates. The photo proved so popular that Instagram’s app temporarily crashed!

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” Jen wrote at the time.

Here’s to hoping Matthew has an internet-breaking post of his own up his sleeve. It truly does seem like this cast is friends for life!