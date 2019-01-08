Courteney Cox opens up about her love life with Johnny McDaid.

The former “Friends” star stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last night and chatted about her relationship with the Snow Patrol musician. The pair got in engaged in 2014, split up and then reconciled in 2016. Despite their ups and downs, Courteney told Jimmy that her man is “the one.”

“He’s my guy, he’s my one,” she said.

But the former “Cougar Town” star admitted she has trouble referring to her guy as her “partner.” “He’s my partner, that’s what he calls it, ‘my partner,’ ” Cox admitted. “I’m from Alabama, so you don’t really say partner unless you’re in the same sex. … Saying ‘partner’ is difficult for me!”

Watch the clip below.



Courteney has kept her relationship with Johnny largely out of the spotlight. However, she did open up in NewBeauty‘s 2017 Summer-Fall issue, saying that she has thought about another baby at age 53 with Johnny. “I would love to have a baby now. I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is.”

Courteney shared a sweet snap of the pair via Twitter looking cozy for the New Year, writing, “Happy 2019! We had the best New Year’s Eve! Here’s to 364 more great days.”

The TV star is already mom to 14-year-old daughter Coco with ex-husband David Arquette, who posted a cute family portrait of the three on Instagram last September, Coco’s first day of High School.

Courteney revealed on Kimmel that she, Coco and Johnny visited Babington House in Somerset, England over the New Year holiday. “It’s the most beautiful place,” Cox said. “It’s fantastic. You eat dinner with these great, eccentric people and the next day you wake up and you go to this pub. And you walk for 45 minutes and go to this small little place.”

The group got lost on the way back and as night fell, they found themselves in a field of rams! “Those are dangerous animals, we were petrified,” Cox laughed. “We had to run by an electrical fence to get out. It was a nightmare, but it was one of the most fun days. 45 minutes, took us like 3 hours to get home.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:30 PM ET on ABC.