Courteney Cox Poses For Birthday Selfie With ‘Friends’ Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow: ‘Love You Girls’

Squad goals! Courteney Cox rang in her birthday weekend with a couple superstar “Friends.”

The actress turned 55 on Saturday alongside pals and former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, and of course the gals posed for an unforgettable selfie to mark the occasion.

“How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much,” Courteney wrote, captioning an up-close look at the famous (and flawless, tbh) trio.

Jen and Lisa weren’t the only celebs who were there for Court’s special day.

A-list jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer also shared a group pic of the brunette smiling with her entire crew, which also included Sara Foster and Mary McCormack.

“Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial you are the glue and we love love love you,” Jen wrote.

Though it’s been 15 years since “Friends” went off the air, the iconic sitcom has continued to dominate pop culture thanks to a fresh audience on Netflix. Potential reunion plans have been a regular topic of conversation among the cast, and despite nothing quite coming to fruition – at least not yet – one of the famous six declared her full support for the idea.

“Listen, I told you this, I would do it,” Jennifer told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure.”

It looks like we’ll just have to settle for social media gatherings until further notice, but the castmates are making the wait worth it so far. Lisa proved in her own birthday wish for Courteney that the “Friends” humor is still going strong.

“Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you,” she joked. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!”

— Erin Biglow