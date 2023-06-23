Adam Sandler Pens Heartfelt Tribute For 20th Anniversary With Wife Jackie

Adam Sandler is taking a break from the laughs to show off his romantic side.

The 56-year-old comedian penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife Jackie in honor of the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.

“Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life,” Adam wrote alongside a photo of the couple from their wedding day. “My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always.”



Adam and Jackie have been together for more than 25 years and share two daughters together, Sadie, 17 and Sunny, 14.

Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans spoke to Adam in March while he was promoting “Murder Mystery 2” where he starred alongside Jennifer Aniston. He shared that while filming in Italy, George and Amal Clooney invited them over for pizza.

“We had good pizza. The Clooneys were nice enough to invite us over. We had pizza, hung out, good conversation, I got full quickly, but I kept going,” he said.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have been friends for more than half of their lives and reflected on their longtime friendship while chatting with Access’ Kit Hoover in March.



Adam and Jen, who first joined forces for the romantic comedy “Just Go with It” back in 2011, recounted the first meal they shared together more than three decades ago.

“She was 20 I was 22,” Adam, 56, said.

“Jerry’s Deli. [I had] scrambled eggs and ham and cheese, you had French toast?” Jen, 54, added.

“French toast and chocolate milk,” Adam quipped.

The pair also revealed their first impressions of each other.

“So cute and funny, [we] made each other laugh,” the “Friends” star said of her pal.

“Funny, cool. nice. Great,” the “Big Daddy” actor gushed.

