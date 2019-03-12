Courteney Cox Shares Rare Video Of Her 14-Year-Old Daughter Singing

Courteney Cox has one talented kid on her hands!

On Monday night, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to post a sweet video of her daughter Coco Arquette singing on stage with her fiancé’s band, Snow Patrol.

Coco, 14, and Snow Patrol lead singer Gary Lightbody sang a beautiful duet of “Chasing Cars” that totally gave us chills!

“I have overwhelming gratitude towards @garysnowpatrol for sharing his time to perform with @chords2cure. I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together,” Courteney captioned the video.

The “Friends” alum’s fiancé Jonny McDaid, who she has been engaged to since 2013, is the drummer for the band.

Coco performed alongside other teens for “Chords 2 Cure,” a music driven non-profit benefiting cancer research.

The “Chords 2 Cure” Instagram account also shared a photo of Gary and Coco onstage with other musical teens playing instruments.

“Crushed it! Thank you to Gary from Snow Patrol for rocking out with these amazing teens… helping to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer research,” the non-profit wrote.

Coco is Courteney’s only child from the actresses’ marriage to David Arquette, who she was with from 1999 to 2010. Their divorced was finalized in 2013, and Courteney later announced her engagement to Jonny on Twitter in June of 2014.

Like her mother, Coco is definitely not without a stage presence!