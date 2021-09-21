Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall & More Stars Mourn Death Of Willie Garson: ‘We All Loved Him’

Hollywood is in mourning following the loss of beloved television star Willie Garson.

The “Sex and the City” fan favorite, who portrayed Stanford Blatch in the hit series, has passed away at the age of 57, his son Nathen confirmed on Tuesday. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Cynthia Nixon, who shared a screen with Willie on “SATC,” was one of the many actors who shared their heartbroken reactions to the news on social media.

“So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them together. “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.”

“My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad,” she added.

Cynthia and Willie’s co-star Kim Cattrall tweeted a photo of her and the late actor together, writing, “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.”

Mario Cantone, who played Stanford’s husband Anthony Marentino in “Sex and the City,” also wrote a touching post in Willie’s honor. The two had recently filmed a scene for the show’s revival series, “…And Just Like That,” with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in July.

“I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” Mario wrote on Instagram. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you.”

In addition to his work on “SATC,” Willie was known for his role as Mozzie on “White Collar.”

Matt Bomer, who starred alongside him on the USA drama, tweeted, “I love you forever Willie Garson. Rest in peace my friend.”

Fellow “White Collar” star Tim DeKay wrote on Instagram, “Godspeed, Wilhelm. You know I love you and always will.”

See more tributes from celebrities below:

