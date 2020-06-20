D.L. Hughley ‘Feeling Better’ After Collapsing Onstage At Comedy Show

D.L. Hughley is on the mend.

The 57-year-old was hospitalized Friday after passing out while onstage at a comedy club on Friday.

Hughley was “suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel” and he was “kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders,” his rep told Variety.

He’s currently doing better.

“He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts,” his rep told Variety.

The update comes after the comedian passed out onstage while performing a set at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville.

In a video on social media, he can be seen speaking and then slumping over on his stool, then passing out onstage to the shock of the people attending, who gasped. He was quickly carried offstage.

The announcer can then be heard telling the crowd to stay calm.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

David Alan Grier sent the comic his best wishes saying, “Prayers up for DL.”

Another fan wrote, “Scary to witness. Hope he is ok.”

Hughley was originally set to perform two shows at the comedy club through Sunday, but the remaining shows have been cancelled after the incident in Nashville.

Hughley is known for his comedy, “The D.L. Hughley Show,” “Soul Plane,” “Scary Movie 3,” “Heartbeat,” “The Comedy Get Down” and “The Hughleys.”

— Stephanie Swaim