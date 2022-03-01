Dad Jumps Into Arena To Save Son From Charging Bull At A Texas Rodeo: ‘Could’ve Been A Hella Lot Worse’

There are no lengths a father will go to save his son.

A dad is being called a hero after he threw himself on top of his son to protect him from a charging bull during a Texas rodeo.

In the video, which was posted on Instagram last month but is now going viral, Cody Hooks is seen riding a bull before he quickly gets thrown off. Almost immediately bullfighters step in trying to subdue the animal, but it quickly turns around, running towards Cody. That is when his father, Landis Hooks, jumps on top of him, protecting him from the bull.

“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed,” Cody captioned the video posted on Feb. 13.

To date, the clip has been viewed over 167,000 times, with users praising Landis for protecting his son.

“A father willing to lay down his life for his son!,” one user wrote.

Another added, “That’s a hell of a Dad you got!”

