Dakota Johnson Admits To Struggling With Depression Since She Was A Teen

Dakota Johnson is getting candid.

The “Fifty Shades” actress revealed that she has struggled with depression since she was a teen.

“I’ve struggled with depression since I was young—since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into. But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem,” she told Marie Claire for the Summer 2020 issue.

The 30-year-old also admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has been causing her to have a lot of anxiety.

“I feel the most insane anxiety about our world and our planet. I’m constantly thinking about the state of the world right now. It keeps me up at night, all night, every night. My brain goes to crazy dark places with it,” she told the publication.

This isn’t the first time the “Suspiria” star has spoken out about her anxiety. In 2015 she chatted with AnOther and said that auditioning for roles are especially hard for her mental health.

“Sometimes I panic to the point where I don’t know what I’m thinking or doing. I have a full anxiety attack. I have them all the time anyway, but with auditioning it’s bad,” she said.

— Stephanie Swaim