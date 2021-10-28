Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Anxiety: ‘I Always Bite Off More Than I Can Chew’

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about his crazy work schedule and the impacts it has on his mental health.

The 45-year-old Canadian actor talked about his paralyzing work in an interview alongside Gal Gadot with WSJ Magazine, admitting he puts too much on his plate sometimes.

“I tend to bite off way more than I could or should chew,” Reynolds said. “I think maybe it’s just that Canadian sensibility: ‘Well, I said I was going to, so I have to deliver this.’ I will do that at the cost of my own well-being sometimes.”

He also said he “fixates on things.”

“That’s sort of the engine of anxiety,” he added. “I lay awake at night, wrapping and unwrapping every possible scenario. I slept at a perfect right angle for so many years.”

During his interview, the “Free Guy” star also admitted that for a while he would pile on more work and overlook his mental health.

“I tend to pave over anxiety with work and, to a lesser extent, achievement,” he said. “You want to tick boxes sometimes. So these days, my goal is to be as present as I can and not just tick a box just to do it. I’m fully embracing and living that right now.”

Earlier this month Ryan revealed on Instagram that he is taking a “sabbatical” from the movie industry.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true,” he wrote on Instagram. “And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Ryan may not be filming movies for now, but he still has a lot of projects in store. His latest film, “Red Notice,” co-starring Gal Gadot and Dwyane Johnson, is set to be released Nov. 12, 2021 on Netflix.

