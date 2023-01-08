Damar Hamlin Cheers On Buffalo Bills Teammates From Hospital Following His Cardiac Arrest: ‘Gametime’

Damar Hamlin is cheering on his teammates from the hospital.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills safety shared a photo of himself watching his team take on the New York Patriots in their first game back since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field this past Monday.

He sat in his hospital bed wearing a “Love for Damar” shirt with his jersey No. 3 and made a heart with his hands to show his love.

Damar captioned the shot, “GAMETIME @buffalobills LFG!!!!!!”

The athlete also excitedly live-tweeted his reactions throughout the game, which ended with the Bills besting the Patriots 35–23.

Earlier in the day, Damar had tweeted, “GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! Let’s go @BuffaloBills.”

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

On Saturday, the 24-year-old shared his first social media post following his collapse. He wrote, “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much… The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Damar suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Jan. 2’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He received CPR on the field and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further treatment.

In a press conference on Thursday, Damar’s doctors shared that the athlete was “beginning to awaken.” The Bills also shared in a post that day, “Damar Hamlin is now able to communicate through writing and asked doctors who won the game Monday night. The doctors answered, ‘Yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life.'”

On Saturday, the Bills tweeted, “Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition. He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.”