Damar Hamlin Is Talking As Bills Coach Sean McDermott Credits Trainer Denny Kellington With Saving His Life

Damar Hamlin is defying the odds.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety is continuing to make impressive progress in the hospital after collapsing on the field during the NFL team’s Monday night game.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Buffalo Bills team said on Twitter on Friday. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

The organization also announced that he was able to speak to his teammates.

“Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys,'” the Bills shared.

The relieving update comes as Head Coach, Sean McDermott, is crediting assistant athletic trainer, Denny Kellington, with saving his player’s life.

“You talk about a real leader, a real hero, in saving Damar’s life and I just admire his strength,” the coach said during a press conference on Thursday.

The update comes as the NFL announced it will allow all teams in the league to pay tribute to no. 3 during the Week 18 games.

“We’ll be wearing a special ‘3’ patch on Sunday for our guy,” Buffalo tweeted.

Damar suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, during which he collapsed after colliding with another player. He received CPR on the field, where medical personnel were reportedly able to restart his heart, before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further treatment.

Gameplay was suspended shortly after, and later canceled.