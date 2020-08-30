Danai Gurira Pens Heartbreaking Post To Chadwick Boseman: ‘He Made Everyone Feel Loved, Heard and Seen’

Danai Gurira paid tribute to her friend and to her king, Chadwick Boseman, in a touching and heartbreaking Instagram post on Sunday, two days after Chadwick’s family announced his passing from colon cancer at just 43. According to his family, Chadwick had battled the disease for four years prior to his death, all while making incredible film after incredible film, including starring alongside Danai in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Avengers” franchises.

Danai shared a photo where she was embracing her friend on her Instagram and began by posing a question.

“How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy. My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace,” Danai began.

“On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation. He made everyone feel loved, heard and seen. He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life. He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life’s challenges; while still guiding us all,” Danai added.

“He was zen and sweet and funny (with the very best laugh), attentive, and truly, truly, good. I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend. Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani,” she closed her note.

Danai was one of many stars from the Marvel franchise who shared their tributes to Chadwick and recognized what a devastating loss it was for the world and for his fans.

