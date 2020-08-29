Who is Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward?

In the announcement of his death, Chadwick Boseman’s family also revealed that the late actor had tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, singer, Taylor Simone Ledward, in the months leading up to his untimely passing. The announcement from the family also shared that his wife was by his side at the time of his death.

The “Black Panther” actor, who had kept his original cancer diagnosis in 2016 secret, had been very private about his personal life, rarely appearing publicly with Taylor, who goes by Simone.

The couple was first seen together in 2015, soon after Simone graduated from Cal Polytech University Pomona in 2014 with a major in music industry studies. Simone was also the lead singer in the school’s jazz band. It is widely reported that she also competed to be a contestant on the U.S. version of the hit singing show “The X-Factor.”

Both Chadwick and Simone’s family were reportedly supportive of their relationship. “They respect each other. She’s very happy, and he is, too,” Simone’s grandmother told InTouch Weekly back in 2018.

At the NAACP Image Awards in March 2019, Chadwick thanked Simone during his acceptance speech for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of T’Challa in “Black Panther.”

“Simone, you’re with me every day,” he said. “I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.” She then mouthed back, “I love you.”

Chadwick and Simone reportedly got engaged later in 2019, according to PageSix.

They made their final public appearance at the NBA All-Star Game in February of this year.