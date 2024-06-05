‘Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult’: Melanie Wilking Shares Message For Sister Miranda Derrick (EXCLUSIVE)

Melanie Wilking is speaking out.

The new docuseries “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult,” which quickly hit No. 1 on Netflix, uncovers the story of TikTok dancers allegedly trapped in a cult masquerading as a management company called 7M headed by leader Robert Shinn.

Melanie Wilking spoke with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall to share her story and speak out about her sister Miranda Derrick.

During the in-depth interview, Melanie revealed where her relationship with Miranda stands now that the documentary has been released and shared a special message to her.

“I would want her to watch the documentary because from the statement that she put it out it is very obvious that she did not. And so, I would want her to watch because it is so much deeper than just our family,” she said. “Just educate yourself and know that we absolutely love you with all of our heart.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Shinn –who is 7M’s CEO and Shekinah Church’s founder – for comment. He has previously denied all allegations against him, including that 7M is a cult.

“Dancing for the Devil” is out now on Netflix.