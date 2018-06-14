'Dancing with the Stars' Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Are Engaged!

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are engaged!
The "Dancing with the Stars" pros got engaged in Venice, Italy, and Val announced the exciting news on his Instagram account on Thursday. In the pictures, Val is down on one knee and is proposing to his leading lady on a restaurant patio. The two are dressed to the nines, Val in a pair of black slacks and a gray suit coat and Jenna in a shimmering silver dress.
Jenna seems shocked by the dramatic proposal and has her hands over her mouth. Val, 32, captioned the snap, "I can’t wait to make you my wife ♥️👑."
Jenna said yes and sealed the deal with a kiss for her new fiancé!
Jenna, 24, shared the same photo on her Instagram account and gushed over the surprise proposal.
"I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever. Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged," she wrote.
Congratulations to the happy couple!