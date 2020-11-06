‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Splits From Wife After 14 Years Of Marriage

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova are ending their marriage after 14 years.

Elena first shared the news on her Instagram story on Friday with a photo of the couple writing alongside, “After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end.”

Gleb confirmed the news with Access Hollywood with a statement that read, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”



The couple tied the knot in 2006 and share daughters Olivia and Zlata together.

Gleb and his “DWTS” dance partner Chrishell Stause spoke to Access Hollywood after being sent home just last week.

“She changed tremendously, I think where we started and when we’re here, right now, we came and we had two dances tonight and it was something surreal that I’ve never thought it could happen. We learned a dance in a day, you know, it was just so effortless and smooth and I was just so proud, I was looking at the rehearsal video and I was like wow, ‘Chrishell you’re really killing it,’ Gleb said.

He gushed about his partner adding, “I met a beautiful student, beautiful friend and you know I had a blast in the last ten weeks.”

