‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Get ready for the toe-tapping, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold has her first baby on the way. The 26-year-old dancer and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick announced the happy news on Wednesday in a sweet Instagram post where they showed off their sonograms.

“Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️ #November2020 #pregnant#pregnancyannouncement,” Lindsay wrote alongside the sweet photos.

The duo married on June 18, 2015, in an intimate Mormon ceremony at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. The pair have been dating since high school and were high school sweethearts before they got engaged in 2014. It’s safe to say that Lindsay’s “DWTS” pals are beyond excited over Lindsay’s pregnancy.

“I literally was waiting all day for this!!!!! Love you guys so much!!! CONGRATS!!!!!❤️🙌🏼❤️💯,” Witney Carson wrote.

“and finally the world knows. Love you and Sam so much so excited and proud of the both of you. You will be an exceptional mother, and you both will be amazing parents. Health and Love to you guys ♥️🙌🏼,” Val Chmerkovskiy wrote in the comments.

Maks Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Peta, were beyond thrilled too!

“Soooooooo excited for this child!!!! Congratulations beautiful! You and Sam are going to make amazing parents ❤️🙏🏼,” Peta gushed in the comments.

It sounds like the soon-to-be parents will have plenty of babysitters!