Daniel Craig and Idris nearly broke the Internet on Sunday at the 2019 Golden Globes when Idris posted a selfie with none other than Daniel Craig inside the award show. He captioned the funny photo, “Awks…”

The selfie definitely got 007 fans riled up as Idris has been rumored to be in talks to play James Bond in upcoming interactions of the spy franchise, a role which Daniel Craig has had since 2006. Next up, he’ll play the role in “Bond 25,” which is set to drop in 2020.

Fans were totally feeling the fun selfie too with comments like….

“You both seem shaken and stirred.”

“Looks like you bonded!”

“Did he ask you to open the bifrost?”

It looks like if Idris ever were to take on the Bond role, he’s got the seal of approval from 007 fans!

