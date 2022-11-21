Daniel Craig Reveals When He Decided To Reprise His Role In ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Daniel Craig is revealing what made him reprise his role of Detective Benoit Blanc in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

The 54-year-old actor starred in the first film in the franchise in 2019, which became an instant hit.

“The original script of ‘Knives Out’ when it arrived and I read it, I thought people were having a joke that I should go out and play something like this, it was such a wonderful opportunity,” he told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall. “But Rian (Johnson) and I had been wanting to work together for a long time, we’d been sort of been teasing each over the years. So, to come and do this and for ‘Knives Out’ to be such a success and such fun, it was an easy decision.”

When it came time for director and screenwriter Rian Johnson to write the second film in the franchise, Daniel wasn’t completely sure what to expect.

“Rian said he was going to go off and write the script and I said say, ‘yeah, let me know when you get back’ and he turned up with ‘Glass Onion’ and I said, ‘let’s shoot it, let’s do it,’ it’s amazing. Then we get this cast says yes and here we are,” the actor said.

In “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends to his private Greek island, but when someone ends up dying on the trip, Detective Benoit is put to the case.

The entire cast has been vocal about fun it was shooting the film, but Rian told Access the hard work everyone, especially Daniel, did to make it all come to life.

“The movie is so much fun, we are having so much fun while we’re making it. At the same time…in order to have it feel so breezy and light and effortless it is so much hard work that Daniel, and all the cast, but Daniel puts into the part,” Rian says. “The last 20 minutes of these movies are inevitably him telling the story of the murder and he will rehearse and figure that out and parse it and get it down as if he’s gonna go on stage on Broadway and do it.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” hits theaters for a limited time on Nov. 23 and starts streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.

-Emely Navarro