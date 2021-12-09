Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint Reunite In First Look at ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion

“Harry Potter” fans get excited! The crew is back together for the highly anticipated reunion for the film’s 20th anniversary.

HBO Max revealed the first look from the set of the upcoming special, “Return To Hogwarts” on Instagram. The photo shows the former film series starts Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe sitting together in what appears to be the Gryffindor Common Room.

The special was announced last month, “The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time,” the press release said.

The first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was released on November 14, 2001 and this will be the first time that the cast and filmmakers from all eight of the franchises will celebrate the anniversary.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and more are expected to be involved in the special.

A teaser video for the reunion was released on Sunday and quickly amassed more than three million views.



“Return To Hogwarts” premieres on HBO Max on New Year’s Day.

