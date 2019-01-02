Danielle Fishel has a baby on the way!

The “Boy Meets World” alum announced the happy news on her Instagram account on Wednesday alongside a sweet photo of his and hers tennis shoes next to a pair of baby Nike shoes.

“I’m eating for two. I’m napping with wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. (I’m shopping). I’m nesting. I’m reading books. I’m madly in love with my husband. I cry at commercials. I’m a walking cliché. I’ve got baby apps. I’m confident. I feel inadequate. I’m showing one day and the next I’m not. I’m nervous. I’m excited. He’s due in July. We can’t wait. #BabyKarp2019,” Danielle wrote alongside the picture.

Jensen also shared the baby news on his own Instagram account and confirmed that the couple is expecting a baby boy! In the pic, he and Danielle are posing in front of a Christmas tree and she’s gently holding her baby bump.

“GUYS. We’re having a baby boy. Couldn’t be more excited to raise a sweet little dumpling with @daniellefishel. Even though we used one of those websites and found out it will look like the monster in the next photo.‬..,” he added.

Danielle, 37, and Jensen, 38, tied the knot in November and this will be their first child together!

