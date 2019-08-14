Danielle Fishel’s ‘Boy Meets World’ Co-Star Ben Savage Meets Her Infant Son: See The Cute Pic!

Boy meets baby! Danielle Fishel’s “Boy Meets World” co-star got an adorable introduction to her infant son.

The actress shared a touching Instagram photo of her TV husband and longtime off-screen pal Ben Savage holding little Adler, whose face was obscured with a robot emoji.

“The original Boy came to meet our boy,” Danielle captioned the snap, alongside a red heart.

She and Ben famously starred together on the beloved ’90s sitcom throughout their adolescence and reprised their roles as Cory and Topanga Matthews for the Disney Channel spinoff “Girl Meets World” years later, which centered on their characters’ young daughter.

Though some fans took to the comment section to complain about not getting a full peek at Danielle’s real-life bundle of joy, many others applauded her decision to maintain the little one’s privacy.

The 38-year-old previously revealed how she and husband Jensen Karp struggled over whether or not to take their baby boy public, but ultimately realized that the decision wasn’t theirs to make.

“We are two people who made a conscious choice to be in the public eye and share what would normally be private moments with the public,” Danielle explained on Instagram of her and Jensen, a comedian and podcast host. “Adler isn’t capable of making that choice for himself and until he is, we’ve decided to shield him from places where strangers can comment on him.”

The new mom went on to admit that not posting photos of Adler “kinda sucks,” but her concern for his safety remains their top priority.

“I’m sorry if that offends you but we’re doing the best we can and it’s hard. Being a parent and making decisions for your kid is tough. Fyi, dogs are easier,” she joked.

Her and Jensen’s situation is even more understandable considering the stressful circumstances surrounding Adler’s arrival. In July, Danielle announced that he had been born nearly a month ahead of schedule and was kept in the NICU due to fluid in his lungs. After an emotional few weeks, the couple happily welcomed their son home.

Despite the challenges of early parenthood, Danielle shared in a recent candid post that it’s all been more than worth it.

“The house is a mess, I have a stye on my left eye, I haven’t showered in two days, I can’t remember when I did anything (when did we change his diaper last? What time did I pump?), @jensenkarp and I now take baby night shifts where we pass each other like zombies on a mission, and they are some of the best days of my life,” she wrote.

— Erin Biglow