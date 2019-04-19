Danny Amendola Threw Some Hilariously Petty Shade At Zedd Amid Olivia Culpo Dating Rumors

Either Danny Amendola just took a major shot at Zedd, or he’s a really big Quentin Tarantino fan.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver appeared to find a creative way to zing the “The Middle” hitmaker, who was spotted getting cuddly with his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set last Sunday night.

In a video shared by TMZ, the model swayed to Ari’s “God is a Woman” as Zedd cozied up behind her, syncing with her every move.

Their apparent flirtation didn’t seem to go over well with Danny, who has had an on-and-off relationship with Olivia for years.

On Thursday, the athlete shared an Instagram Stories video of himself shirtless in bed as he watched “Pulp Fiction” on his laptop. The film was cued up to a hilariously fitting scene: the one where Fabienne hops on Butch’s new motorcycle, which he stole from a security guard named Zed.

When Fabienne asks her man about its previous owner, Butch (played by Bruce Willis), utters the iconic lines, “Zed’s dead, baby. Zed’s dead.”

Naturally, Danny’s followers immediately made the connection between the scene and his apparent beef with Zedd. While the football pro has already erased evidence of his not-so-subtle diss, fans circulated it on Twitter before he pressed delete.

@DannyAmendola over here taking shots at @Zedd. Damn Amendola you petty af even after @oliviaculpo took you back. I’m weak this is too funny. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B0D8RH1sCA — Jessica (@jessicagmbl) April 19, 2019

While Olivia and Zedd have yet to publicly respond to Danny’s video, by the looks of their Coachella moves, they may be too infatuated to care!

A fresh start with a new beau might be good for the former Miss Universe, who had a messy breakup with Danny last fall after he was spotted cozying up to a sportscaster on a Florida beach. The pair appeared to have reconciled by New Year’s Eve, but they haven’t been photographed together since their vacation to Mexico in February, suggesting that things may be over for good.

