Danny Amendola Writes Cryptic Post After Explosive Rant About Ex Olivia Culpo

Is Danny Amendola backtracking?!

The NFL pro is seemingly trying to downplay his rant against Olivia Culpo.

Shortly after the 33-year-old athlete posted and deleted a lengthy rant about his ex on Instagram, Danny returned to the social media platform on Saturday to post a photo of country stars Kenny Chesney and Matthew Ramsey performing together.

“People won’t often remember what you said, they will remember how you made them feel,” he captioned the cryptic post.

The post came after Danny, who has had an on-and-off relationship with Olivia for years, publicly blamed the former Miss Universe for their break up.

“I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship,” Danny began.

Adding, “Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money. Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as [sic] the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT.”

The Detroit Lions wide receiver concluded his rant by seemingly blasting Olivia’s rumored fling with Zedd.

“Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony [sic] little f***, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf! Carry on IG.”

“The Middle” hitmaker was spotted getting cuddly with Olivia during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set on Sunday night.