Danny Masterson Found Guilty On 2 Counts Of Rape In Retrial, Faces Up To 30 Years In Prison

Danny Masterson has been found guilty of raping two women.

A Los Angeles jury convicted the former “That ’70s Show” star on two counts of forcible rape on Wednesday following seven days of deliberation over two weeks. Access Hollywood has learned. According to a press release, the jurors were deadlocked on a third count.

Masterson, 47, was taken into custody and is being held without bail, the AP reports. His sentencing is set for Aug. 4 and he faces up to 30 years in state prison.

The charges stemmed from alleged sexual assaults committed against three different accusers at the actor’s Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, was among his supporters present for the verdict and “let out a pained cry” and “began sobbing” upon hearing the jury’s decision.

Masterson did not take the stand and has consistently denied the allegations since his 2020 arrest. In December, the jury in his first trial failed to reach a verdict and the judge declared a mistrial.

All three accusers met Masterson through the Church of Scientology, of which he is still a member. The church has denied the women’s claims that they were discouraged to report their allegations to police.

In addition to the women Masterson was charged with raping, two more accusers testified in the retrial, per NBC News.

