Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard Split After 20 Years Of Marriage

Darius Rucker and wife Beth Leonard are calling it quits after 20 years of marriage. They announced the news in a joint statement on Darius’ Instagram account.

“Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple,” the caption reads alongside a photo of the duo at the 2017 CMA Awards.

“We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family,” they wrote.

The pair met back in 1998, and tied the knot in 2000. Beth and Darius share two children: 19-year-old Daniela and 15-year-old Jack. The “Wagon Wheel” singer is also dad to 25-year-old Carolyn, whose mother is his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Ann Phillips.

The joint statement goes on to affirm that there’s no ill will between Darius and Beth: “We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other.”

They closed by asking for kindness and thanking fans, writing, “Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always.”

— by Katcy Stephan