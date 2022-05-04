Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage During Comedy Show At Netflix Is A Joke Festival

Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during his comedy show at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival on Tuesday night, Access Hollywood confirms.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the incident occurred toward the end of Chappelle’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl when a man in a black hoodie rushed the stage.

Per the outlet, the man reportedly appeared to push the 48-year-old comedian, which knocked him to the ground. The suspect then attempted to run away but was stopped by security guards and members of Chappelle’s team and taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told KNBC that the man was armed with a replica gun that ejects a knife blade if discharged correctly.

The LAPD confirmed neither Dave nor any law enforcement officers were injured, but that the suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries and to also be evaluated.

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people. LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

Authorities identified the suspect on Wednesday morning as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee and are charging him with felony assault with a deadly weapon, Access confirms. His bail has been set at a reported $30,000.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Chappelle’s reps and the Hollywood Bowl for further comment.