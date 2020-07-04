David and Victoria Beckham Gush Over Each Other On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Nothing but love here! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are celebrating 21 years of marriage. The superstars took to their Instagram pages to post videos full of sweet pics from over the years.

David opted to set his montage to the tune of “Say You’ll Be There” by the Spice Girls, which according to his caption, was the first time he noticed Victoria.

“Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said ‘ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit.’ 😆 who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ❤️ @victoriabeckham”

Victoria’s sweet tribute was set to Elton John’s “Something About The Way You Look Tonight.”

“Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said ‘I do.’ Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx”

Former Manchester United soccer star Gary Neville, who was David’s best man and remains a dear friend, joined in on the celebration, posting a hilarious Tinder reference to his Instagram story: “She swiped right!!”

What’s the secret to their successful marriage? Victoria told Hoda Kotb last year what she believes to be their secret sauce.

“I think that the kids are our priority and very thing we do revolves around the children but we both work really hard,” she said. “We love what we do professionally. We support each other. We’re very lucky to have found each other.”

The Beckhams wed on July 4, 1999 after two years of dating. The wedding was held on the 500-acre estate of Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. The couple renewed their vows in 2017.