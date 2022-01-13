David Beckham Jokingly Calls Victoria Beckham An ‘A**hole’ In Lunch Note

David Beckham is showing his love for wife Victoria Beckham in a funny way.

The soccer pro penned a note in an effort to cheer up the fashion designer which read, “Enjoy lunch ****hole….Come home happier 🙂 lots of love you know who..”

Obviously the note must have worked because Victoria shared a photo of it to her Instagram Stories.

She captioned the post, writing, “Even when I’m grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham.”



The couple who have been married for 23 years and share three children together often have fun with one another.

Victoria shared a video for the holidays of herself creeping up on her hubby, who was clad in a Santa hat, as he roasted chestnuts on the open fire and sang the classic tune of “The Christmas Song.”

The former footballer could be heard perfectly singing, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…” right up until Victoria came up and crashed his party.

David turned around as Victoria ribbed him, “Oh my god, you were actually trying hard with that vocal.” And David smartly responded, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry Adele.”

Victoria captioned the video, “Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?!? @davidbeckham kisses @adele 😂 #burninghisnuts.”