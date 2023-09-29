David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper Beckham While In Paris Supporting Victoria Beckham

David Beckham has so much love for his daughter Harper!

On Friday, the retired soccer star shared an adorable video of his 12-year-old daughter doing his makeup while singing along to Taylor Swift’s hit song “Style,” before Victoria Beckham’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

“My little makeup artist is good & has a great playlist 🎶 @taylorswift .. We are on our way mummy @victoriabeckham,” David captioned the post.

After Harper finishes doing her dads glam, he leans in and gives her a kiss on the lips.

After the two got their makeup done, they headed out to Victoria’s show, where they sat front row alongside Cruz Beckham, Brooklyn Petlz-Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron & More Stars Stun At Paris Fashion Week

Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron & More Stars Stun At Paris Fashion Week

View Gallery

Other notable guest, Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Kim’s little sister, Kendall Jenner, closed the show.

Read More