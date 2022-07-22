David Harbour Admits That He’s Struggling To Lose Weight Again For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

For avid fans of “Stranger Things”, David Harbour’s physical transformation as character Jim Hopper from season three to four was evident.

In an Instagram post from Thursday, Harbour, 47, revealed that he lost a total of 75 pounds between the two seasons. The actor worked with personal trainer David Higgins for eight months to initially lose the weight, and then for another year to maintain it throughout the pandemic. In an interview with British GQ, Harbour shared that it was a combination of “intermittent fasting and Pilates” that helped him shed the initial pounds.

Harbour posted side by side photos of himself from the two seasons and the difference is impressive. He shares that he weighed about 265 pounds during season three and had dropped to 190 by the time they started filming season four.

“All told it was a difficult and exciting ride, changing diet and exercise plans (or lack thereof),” Harbour writes.

Harbour went on to discuss how he recently had to put weight back on to play Santa Claus in a new film, “Violent Nights”, set to release in December of this year, only to try and lose it again for season five of “Stranger Things”, which has not been easy.

“All this up and down is not good for the body,” he acknowledges, “and I’ll have to give it up soon, but it is such a fun part of the job to live in a different version of your skin for a while.”

Harbour and trainer Higgins went live on the actor’s Instagram Friday morning to discuss the challenges of such a transformation, and to answer fan’s questions.

Thankfully, Harbour has some time before filming will start for season five. In a conversation with Collider, creators and executive producers the Duffer Brothers shared that writing for what will be the show’s final season won’t begin until August of this year.

Given the release timelines of the previous seasons, fans will likely have to wait for the show’s epic conclusion until 2024, giving us all plenty of time to rewatch the series and obsess over our favorite characters all over again.

— Hayley Santaflorentina