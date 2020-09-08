David Harbour And Lily Allen Get Marriage License In Las Vegas (Reports)

It looks like David Harbour and Lily Allen may be prepping to walk down the aisle!

According to public records obtained by Page Six, the 45-year-old “Stranger Things” actor and the 35-year-old songstress have obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas, which is valid for one year.

The duo first went Instagram official in October 2019, showing off adorable Disney-themed Halloween costumes. They sparked engagement rumors in November of that same year, as Lily was spotted wearing some jewelry on her left-hand ring finger!

The couple have kept things mostly private on social media, but Lily’s shared a few updates on their sweet relationship on her Instagram. Most recently, she posted a series of photos documenting the couple’s trip to Croatia with her two children, writing, “We had the best time” and calling it the “trip of a lifetime.”

Page Six also reports that Lily and David haven’t obtained a marriage certificate, meaning that they haven’t tied the knot just yet. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the happy couple!

— by Katcy Stephan

