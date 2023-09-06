Maya Hawke Pokes Fun At Dad Ethan Hawke’s Viral Attempt To Flirt With Rihanna

Maya Hawke isn’t letting her famous father off the hook!

The “Stranger Things” star poked fun at dad Ethan Hawke’s now-viral chat with Rihanna at the 2015 NBA All-Star Game, a moment which has lived on in social media conversation ever since.

Ethan, 52, and Maya, 25, teamed up for a recent Q&A with Variety in which they tested how well they know each other, and it turns out that the pair recall the Oscar nominee’s interaction with RiRi a bit differently.

“I’ve been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna,” Ethan joked, before Maya corrected his wording with her interpretation of the event.

“Openly trying to flirt,” she teased – and Ethan couldn’t help but agree!

“Right, trying to flirt,” he noted, joking, “So that’s been a family shame, you’re really touching a nerve.”

Despite taking a playful shot at her dad, Maya gave the “Boyhood” star applause for his efforts.

“No, it’s family pride!” she smiled.

The A-list duo aren’t the only ones who enjoy revisiting the memory.

Fans have long gotten a kick out of Ethan’s enthusiasm to talk with the music and fashion icon, especially after he responded to a meme that pointed out how he appeared to have switched courtside seats with his son, Levon, to get even closer to Rih.

“Yes, my son and I remember this GREAT night. His version is a little different than mine,” the actor joked on Instagram back in 2019.