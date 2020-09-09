David Harbour and Lily Allen Get Married In Las Vegas (Reports)

Looks like David Harbour and Lily Allen have tied the knot!

According to public records obtained by E! News, the 45-year-old “Stranger Things” actor and the 35-year-old songstress reportedly got married in Las Vegas on Monday, September 7.

The ceremony reportedly happened at the iconic Graceland Wedding Chapel officiated by an Elvis impersonator and chapel co-owner Brendan Paul, according to DailyMail.

The duo first went Instagram official in October 2019, showing off adorable Disney-themed Halloween costumes. They sparked engagement rumors in November of that same year, as Lily was spotted wearing some jewelry on her left-hand ring finger!

The couple have kept things mostly private on social media, but Lily’s shared a few updates on their sweet relationship on her Instagram. Most recently, she posted a series of photos documenting the couple’s trip to Croatia with her two children, writing, “We had the best time” and calling it the “trip of a lifetime.”

Lily and David have yet to publicly comment on their nuptials. Access Hollywood has reached out to representatives for the couple.

— by Katcy Stephan