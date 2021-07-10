David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate Daughter Harper’s 10th Birthday: ‘We Love You So Much’

Victoria and David Beckham have officially been parents of four for a decade!

The Spice Girl and the soccer great celebrated the 10th birthday of their youngest child, daughter Harper Seven, on July 10.

The proud parents commemorated their little girl’s milestone with sweet tributes on Instagram.

In one post, Victoria shared a throwback video of a tiny Harper adorably practicing her tap dancing skills to “Singin’ in the Rain.” The cutie bowed before she began, then kept her eyes glued to her shoes as she completed each impressive step!

“Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out,” Victoria captioned the video. “Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything. We love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!!”

Victoria also shared an old photo of Harper proudly standing in a pair of heeled boots after raiding her mom’s shoe closet.

“One of my proudest moments!” the fashion designer gushed. “Harper could walk (run and dance) in Alaia platforms from the age of 3!!”

Harper also got some birthday love from her dad on his account.

David posted a black-and-white shot of his darling daughter in his arms and captioned it with some sweet words.

“Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady. To the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile. We love you so much big girl. Please stop growing .. Love you #HarperSeven,” he wrote, punctuating each sentence with red-heart emojis.

On his Instagram Stories, the athlete shared a snap of a mini Harper in photographer mode at the beach. He added stickers that read “beautiful,” “pretty girl” and “eres bonita” – “you’re pretty” in Spanish.

He followed it up with a throwback selfie of him and Harper enjoying some Mr. Whippy soft-serve ice cream.

“Daddy love me whippy time,” he wrote atop the cute shot.

Harper is the youngest member of the Beckham fam. Victoria and David are also parents to sons Brooklyn, 22; Romeo, 18; and Cruz, 16.

