‘Days Of Our Lives’ Cast Released From Contracts Including Jennifer Aniston’s Dad (Reports)

Is “Days of Our Lives” coming to an end? Cast members of the longtime soap have all been released from their contracts, according to multiple reports.

“Days” is said to be heading for an “indefinite hiatus” at the end of November as renewal negotiations continue between NBC and Sony Pictures Television, per Deadline.

Jennifer Aniston’s father John Aniston, who joined “Days” in 1985, is among the co-stars affected by the development. TVLine, which was first to publish the news, reports that the show has wrapped enough episodes to keep airing through next summer. If a 56th season is greenlit, cast and crew will likely return to set in March 2020.

However, without contracts it’s unclear who would be coming back, and new deals would reportedly need to be made through “Days'” production company, Corday Productions, which handles talent negotiations, the outlet explained.

“Days of Our Lives” premiered in 1965 and is one of the longest-running scripted series of all time. A source told TV Line that “all indications” point to the network wanting to “keep the show going.” The daytime soap genre has seen multiple cancelations in recent years, with “Days'” ratings reportedly stumbling.

NBC, Sony and Corday Productions have yet to comment.

— Erin Biglow