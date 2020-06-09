‘Days Of Our Lives Star’ Judi Evans Almost Needed Legs Amputated Due To Coronavirus

“Days of our Lives” star Judi Evans is battling the coronavirus.

The 55-year-old star tested positive of COVID-19 while recovering in the hospital following a horseback riding accident last month that resulted in her having a broken collarbone, several broken ribs, two chipped vertebra and a collapsed lung from blunt force trauma.

UPDATE ON Judi EvansSince I’ve received numerous DMs on my FB page ….I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in… Posted by Howie Tiger Simon on Monday, June 8, 2020

“I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she is STILL in the hospital – 23 days now and counting,” her rep said in a post on Facebook.

The soup opera star experienced “mild” coronavirus symptoms like fever, body aches and a cough, but almost had her legs amputated due to “COVID blood clots.”

“She nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions,” the rep wrote. “On top of everything, when she went into surgery on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscience with no numbing of the area!”

The actress is currently still in the hospital being monitored before she’s able to go home, but her rep also noted that Judi is staying in positive spirits.

“However speaking to her on Sunday, she was in good spirits and back to Judi ‘humor’ despite all these spiraling turn of events. She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they’ve helped her mentally, physically and spiritually!” the rep said. “She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!”

Judi revealed in an interview with “Good Morning America” that she had to personally request a coronavirus test after noticing her symptoms.

“They had taken down a few tests without a mask on,” she shared. “[They tested me] and it came back positive.”