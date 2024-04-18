Daytime Emmys 2024: Outstanding Daytime Drama Series Nominations Revealed! (EXCLUSIVE)

The 2024 Daytime Emmys are almost here!

Access Hollywood can exclusively reveal the nominees for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series ahead of this year’s ceremony.

The shows honored in the category are as follows:

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

Neighbours (Amazon Freevee)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Stay tuned for the complete list!

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air live on Friday, June 7 at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS and be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.