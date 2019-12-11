When Was The Last Time Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Were Spotted Together?

Notoriously private couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made a surprise joint appearance on Tuesday, and it has fans wondering when the last time the duo were spotted together—and why it’s been so long. According to our calculations, it’s been nearly six months!

Turns out, the couple typically makes public appearances for a good cause! Kit and Rose showed up to the MS Society’s Carols by Candlelight at St. Boltolph-Without-Bishopsgate Church in London on Tuesday, a charity raising money to understand and end the degenerative disease multiple sclerosis. Rose looked cozy in a multicolored coat and Kit paired a black jacket with a navy scarf for the event.

The event marked the first time that the “Game Of Thrones” couple made a joint public appearance in nearly six months. The last time the couple was spotted together was back in June, after Kit left a wellness center that he had checked himself into following the end of “Thrones.”

“He has felt lost since the show ended. It was his life for so long and the realization that it is over has caused a lot of stress and despair,” a source told E! at the time.

Kit’s representative confirmed the news, saying, “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

In September, Kit attended the 2019 Emmy Awards solo while Leslie was noticeably absent from the ceremony—apparently due to prior work commitments.

WATCH: Kit Harington Glows At 2019 Emmy’s After Treatment Stay But Where Was Wife Rose Leslie?

But there’s hope that we will see the couple walk a red carpet together soon! On Monday, Kit found out that he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in “Game Of Thrones.” The show is where the couple first met, after playing love interests.

“I’m the ‘loner Throner,’ it seems,” Kit told The Hollywood Reporter, referencing the fact that he was the only “Game Of Thrones” cast member nominated for a Golden Globe. “I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the ‘loner Throner!’”

Here’s to hoping we get more Kit and Rose soon!