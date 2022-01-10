Demi Lovato Gets Huge Grandmother Spider Tattoo On Their Shaved Head

Demi Lovato is adding to their tattoo collection.

The 29-year-old singer revealed over the weekend that they got some new ink of a spider tattooed on one side of their shaved head done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Demi joked on Instagram, “By @_dr_woo_. Now @alchemistamber come fix my hair pleeeease.”



They explained on Instagram Story the process of getting the tattoo and where the inspiration for the Grandmother Spider came from.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Demi wrote. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in this world.”



This isn’t the first time Dr. Woo has been behind one of Demi’s tats. In August, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer got a design on their hand with the lyrics to “Infinite Universe” by Beautiful Chorus along with stars and planets.

“Love will live forever in the infinite universe,” the tattoo reads.